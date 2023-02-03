Jason Dufner putts himself to an even-par first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Jason Dufner's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.