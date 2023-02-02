Greyson Sigg comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sigg finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Greyson Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Greyson Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Sigg hit his 96 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Sigg hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Sigg chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sigg hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.