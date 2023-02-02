Grayson Murray finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Grayson Murray hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Murray got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Murray's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Murray hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.