Geoff Ogilvy shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Geoff Ogilvy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ogilvy finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Ogilvy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ogilvy to 1 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Ogilvy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ogilvy to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Ogilvy's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Ogilvy hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogilvy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Ogilvy had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ogilvy to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Ogilvy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogilvy to 2 under for the round.