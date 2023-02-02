Denny McCarthy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, McCarthy's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.