Davis Riley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Riley hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's tee shot went 119 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Riley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 14th. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.