David Lipsky shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Lipsky went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.