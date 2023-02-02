  • Chad Ramey putts himself to a 7-under 65 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chad Ramey holes a 31-foot birdie chip shot on the par-4 15th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Chad Ramey's chip-in birdie is the Shot of the Day

    In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chad Ramey holes a 31-foot birdie chip shot on the par-4 15th hole.