Chad Ramey putts himself to a 7-under 65 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ramey finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Kurt Kitayama and Harry Hall; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Chad Ramey's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 8 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.