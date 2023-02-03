Carson Young shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Carson Young hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Young's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Young had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Young's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 4 under for the round.

Young tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 3 under for the round.