Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Callum Tarren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Tarren hit his 211 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

Tarren scored a quadruple bogey on the 523-yard par-5 sixth. Getting on the green in 7 and two putting, bringing Tarren to 2 over for the day.

On the par-4 10th, Tarren's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Tarren had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Tarren's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.