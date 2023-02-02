Bill Haas shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Haas had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Haas's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Haas's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.