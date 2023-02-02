Ben Griffin shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin's his second shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 66 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Griffin hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 178-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.