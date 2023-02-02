Ben Crane shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Crane hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Crane's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Crane hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Crane chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Crane to 2 under for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Crane chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Crane to 3 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Crane's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Crane to 5 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Crane's his second shot went 26 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.