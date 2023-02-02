Arjun Atwal shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Atwal reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Atwal at 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Atwal's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to even for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.