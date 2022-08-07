Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Davis Riley, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.