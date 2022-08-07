Yannik Paul shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Yannik Paul hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Paul finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Paul chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Paul to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Paul suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Paul's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 3 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Paul got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Paul to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Paul got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Paul to 1 under for the round.

Paul got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Paul to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Paul's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 1 under for the round.