Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Zalatoris's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Zalatoris hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zalatoris hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.