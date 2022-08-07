Vaughn Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Taylor finished his round tied for 35th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Vaughn Taylor had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 166 yards to the green and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.