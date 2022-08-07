Tyrrell Hatton delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hatton finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Tyrrell Hatton's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hatton hit his 189 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 6 under for the round.