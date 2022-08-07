Taylor Pendrith posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pendrith finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.