Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 82 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a 228 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.