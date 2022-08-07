Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 2nd at 15 under with John Huh; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the par-5 fifth, Im chipped in his third shot from 108 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Im had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.