Stewart Cink putts himself to a 6-under 64 in final round of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

Stewart Cink got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stewart Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cink hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.