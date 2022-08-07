  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.