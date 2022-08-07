Stephan Jaeger shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Jaeger hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jaeger's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Jaeger's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 8 under for the round.