Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 34 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 9 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 148th at 2 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.