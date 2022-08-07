Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lowry's 174 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 1 over for the round.