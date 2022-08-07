  • Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry sticks tee shot 2 feet from the cup at Wyndham

