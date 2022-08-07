Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stallings's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stallings's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.