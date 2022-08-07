Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 19 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Davis Riley, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Piercy's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.