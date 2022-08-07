Scott Brown putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Scott Brown's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.