Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 38th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Satoshi Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kodaira's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.