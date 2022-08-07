Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 58th at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ryder's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ryder had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.