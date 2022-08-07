Ryan Moore shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Moore hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.