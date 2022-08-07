Russell Knox putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 21st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Russell Knox's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Knox's 146 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.