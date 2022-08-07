Russell Henley shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Henley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Henley to 5 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.