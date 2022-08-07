Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Sabbatini hit his 237 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 6 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.