Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Ben Griffin and Davis Riley are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Streb's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streb's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.