  • Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.