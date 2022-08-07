Richy Werenski putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Richy Werenski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Richy Werenski had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Werenski's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Werenski's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Werenski's 180 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.