Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 78th at 1 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello hit his 96 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.