Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Malnati hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.