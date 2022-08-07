Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship

Patrick Rodgers hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Patrick Rodgers hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.