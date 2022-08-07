Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Taylor's 78 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.