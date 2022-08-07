Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gligic's 207 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gligic's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.