  • Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.