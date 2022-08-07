Max McGreevy shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Max McGreevy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 222 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGreevy had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McGreevy's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, McGreevy hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGreevy's 202 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 5 under for the round.