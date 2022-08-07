Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.