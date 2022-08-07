Martin Trainer putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Wyndham Championship

Martin Trainer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Martin Trainer had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Trainer's 202 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.