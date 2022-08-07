Martin Laird shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Laird had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.