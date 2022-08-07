Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hubbard's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hubbard's tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.