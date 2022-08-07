Luke Donald shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Donald's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Donald's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.