Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 20 under; Sungjae Im and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Ben Griffin is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Glover had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Glover went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Glover had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.