  • Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Glover escapes bunker and birdies at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.