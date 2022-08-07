Lee Hodges putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship

Lee Hodges hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his round tied for 50th at 6 under; Joohyung Kim is in 1st at 18 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 15 under; and Taylor Moore and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.